Glo salutes subscribers as Joy Unlimited Extravaganza ends

The grand finale of Globacom’s customer rewardpromo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, was held on Thursday at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, where 74 new winners went home with prizes including a brand new Kia Rio saloon car. The car, the 15th to be given out in the promo, was won by a Lagos-based cab-hailing driver, Japhet Egbede, who in an appreciative mood declared; “Globacom has empowered me. I now have a brand new car for my cab business and would no longer need to rent and pay for a car to use on a weekly basis. I am grateful to Globacom, the caring network, taking care of Nigerians”.

The exciting promo, which was launched last year, has gone round the country spreading joy and ecstasy among subscribers of the network, 15 of whom won brand new cars, while 500,000 others won television sets, refrigerators, power generators and Glo freebies. Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, Lagos, Olumide Oguntimehin, said that the company was glad to have kept faith with the promise it made at the start of the promo last October. “From Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt to Kaduna, Abuja to Jos, Benin to Warri, Ibadan to Ilorin, and Onitsha to other cities, we held prizepresentation ceremonies to hand over the items won to the winners and put smiles on the faces of our subscribers and their families,” he explained, adding that,

