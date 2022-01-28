News

Glo salutes subscribers as Joy Unlimited Extravaganza ends

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The grand finale of Globacom’s customer rewardpromo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, was held on Thursday at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, where 74 new winners went home with prizes including a brand new Kia Rio saloon car. The car, the 15th to be given out in the promo, was won by a Lagos-based cab-hailing driver, Japhet Egbede, who in an appreciative mood declared; “Globacom has empowered me. I now have a brand new car for my cab business and would no longer need to rent and pay for a car to use on a weekly basis. I am grateful to Globacom, the caring network, taking care of Nigerians”.

The exciting promo, which was launched last year, has gone round the country spreading joy and ecstasy among subscribers of the network, 15 of whom won brand new cars, while 500,000 others won television sets, refrigerators, power generators and Glo freebies. Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, Lagos, Olumide Oguntimehin, said that the company was glad to have kept faith with the promise it made at the start of the promo last October. “From Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt to Kaduna, Abuja to Jos, Benin to Warri, Ibadan to Ilorin, and Onitsha to other cities, we held prizepresentation ceremonies to hand over the items won to the winners and put smiles on the faces of our subscribers and their families,” he explained, adding that,

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

South-West ministers forum an open show of shame, disloyalty to President Buhari – Northern Coalition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says South-West ministers have displayed gross disloyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari with their demands in the aftermath of the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos State.  Describing the act as a “show of shame”, the coalition advised the ministers to apologise honourably else have seven days to quit their […]
News

Cappi’s Final Landing: Okunbo Family Shares Last Moments with Patriarch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a small gathering and a special moment strictly for the family of the patriarch, Captain Idahosa Okunbo Wells – a philanthropic giant and Edo people’s hero – was laid to his final resting place. The short service, which included a grand procession closely followed by his family, held at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm, […]
News

Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

For the first time in several months, no state in Nigeria has recorded death from COVID-19 related complications in 24 hours. The national death toll remains at 956 according to the latest on the viruse released Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). According to the NCDC 453 new infections have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica