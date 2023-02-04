News

Glo, Samsung delight customers with exclusive Galaxy S-23 offer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Globacom, and Samsung bring an exclusive offer for Glo subscribers to own the much sought after Galaxy S-23 smartphone. According to the offer, only Glo subscribers will benefit from the exclusive offer, while Samsung will continue to have #patronage by millions of Glo customers.

“For the first time in Nigeria, we are bringing exclusive offer for Glo customers and lovers of classy and hi-tech phones with Samsung Galaxy S-23. Globacom is fully committed to innovative and bring value adding services that provide immense benefits for our subscribers”, Globacom said in a statement. Highlight of the offer include extended pre-order window up to February 23, 2023, for Glo subscribers who wish to purchase the device and also exclusive customized packaging only for Glo customers. In addition, Glo custom ers can also trade-in their old devices on purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy S-23 Series with a discount. “The offer include Eco package which comes with Samsung S-23, Samsung smartwatch5 pro and Pre order gift, while Only Device package comes with Samsung S-23 and a Pre-order gift”, the statement added.

The company explained that Samsung S-23 customers will enjoy 18GB bonus data with “Glo Smartphone Festival Data Plans”, with 3GB additional data available for customers on Glo network on a monthly basis for six months. The statement which advised Glo subscribers to make utmost use of the opportunity provided under the offer added that, “ If you are planning to bring home the next Galaxy S series flagship, then you can pre-order the Galaxy S-23 smartphone. All you need to do is pay N200, 000 (non-refundable) at your nearest Gloworld shop. Those who pre-order their smartphone will be eligible for Pre-order gifts from Samsung”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Omicron: UK stops visa issuance to Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

•Passengers stranded as British Airways cancels flights   The British High Commission yesterday announced that it would pause “making decisions” on visitor visa applications from all Red List countries, which includes Nigeria. The decision, according to New Telegraph checks, was made public through a statement issued by the commission yesterday. The development comes hours after […]
News

Fast-track oil exploration in the North, Gombe gov tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to ensure the exploration of crude oil in the northern part of the country. This, he said, will no longer put the North at a disadvantage and will ensure the needed ‘balancing’ between the North and the South. Yahaya […]
News

LCCI: Real estate sector can boost GDP, reduce unemployment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI), has said the nation’s real estate and construction sector has high capacity in creating massive jobs towards maximally improved the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). In particular, the LCCI explainedalsothatthesector hastheresilienttoreducethe country’s rising unemployment rate if it’s properly regulated by government. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica