Glo simplifies NIN registration update for customers

In line with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directives to telecommunications subscribers to link their SIMs to their National Identification Numbers (NIN), data grandmasters, Globacom, has rolled out a simplified short code for its subscribers.

 

In release from the Corporate Communications, Glo said: “All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109.”

 

The telecommunications giant added that with the short code, subscribers could easily link their SIMs with their NIN on their handheld devices using a short code without visiting Gloworld outlets. Globacom encouraged customers without a NIN to visit any of the 173 Federal Government centers and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions licensed to conduct the enrolment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across the country.

 

Also, it said that customers who are yet to get their NIN but have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) can dial *346# to retrieve it.

