Business

Glo slashes call rate to 11k per second

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comments Off on Glo slashes call rate to 11k per second

Integrated telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced a new tariff regime that will enable its customers to make calls across all networks in the country at the rate of 11 kobo per second. This means that one minute of call from Glo to all networks will now be at the rate of N6.60k The company made the announcement from its head office in Lagos yesterday, stating that it was part of its latest measures to offer subscribers more value for money in a particularly difficult period.

Globacom said subscribers, who get on the plan, would be able to access the 11 kobo per second tariff after paying a N7 access charge while making the first call of the day. After the N7 access charge, the subscriber is subsequently billed at the rate of 11 kobo per second for every call he or she initiates to any network in Nigeria.

“No access charge is deducted on a day that the customer does not initiate any call,” the company stated. The telco said the tariff plan is open to all categories of prepaid customers, existing or new. They only need to dial *311# to be automatically migrated to the Glo 11k per second plan.

“The new tariff plan does not affect existing rates for SMS and international calls. In other words, subscribers on the new plan will pay the standard SMS and IDD rate. Subscribers who desire a better IDD rate are required to purchase an IDD Pack which will significantly reduce their spending on international calls,” Glo said. The company added that the new tariff was a manifestation of its desire to continually delight its customers with innovative products and services at the most competitive rates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations. Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 […]
Business

Visa, Facebook back WhatsApp’s new payment feature

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Visa Inc. has announced a partnership with Facebook to power the new payments capability in the WhatsApp messaging service in Brazil. The new feature will allow WhatsApp users to quickly send money to family or friends or make purchases at small businesses. The new capability will be powered by Visa Direct, a technology that allows […]
Aviation Business

AIB to train aircraft investigators in W’Africa, to release more accident reports Tuesday

Posted on Author  Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has concluded plans to commence training for aircraft accident investigators in the West African sub-region.   Disclosing this on Monday in Abuja was the Commissioner/CEO of AIB Nigeria, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, when the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime visited the agency to ascertain their level of […]

%d bloggers like this: