Glo-sponsored African Voices features change makers in aviation technology

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices this weekend continues its tradition of featuring young Africans who are making significant impact in their immediate environment and on the continent at large with the story of two aviation technology enthusiasts – Botswana’s female flying wonder, Kgomotso Phatsima, and Ernest Teye Matey, a Ghanaian space engineer. Followers of the programme will be treated to how Phatsima rose from nothing to become the Ambassador of Youth in Aviation and Aerospace in her country. She is one of the first female military pilots in Botswana Defence Force, and also won the Botswana Youth Awards Best Female of the Year 2017.

She was one of the exceptional emerging young leaders in Africa in the Obama Foundation Africa Leadership Program of 2018, and devotes her time and resources to professional coaching, team building exercises for corporate organizations, schools and universities in Botswana. Phatsima also spends her time empowering Botswana’s youth in aviation and aerospace and in getting them to pursue interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The programme runs on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the engaging edition will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a..m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. More repeats come up on Monday at 4.00 a.m., while a two-part, fifteen-minute repeats will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m. on both days.

