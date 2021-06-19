News

Glo-sponsored African Voices features change makers in aviation technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Glo-sponsored African Voices features change makers in aviation technology

The Globacom-sponsored CNN African Voices this weekend continues its tradition of featuring young Africans who are making significant impact in their immediate environment and on the continent at large with the story of two aviation technology enthusiasts – Botswana’s female flying wonder, Kgomotso Phatsima, and Ernest Teye Matey, a Ghanaian space engineer. Followers of the programme will be treated to how Phatsima rose from nothing to become the Ambassador of Youth in Aviation and Aerospace in her country. She is one of the first female military pilots in Botswana Defence Force, and also won the Botswana Youth Awards Best Female of the Year 2017.

She was one of the exceptional emerging young leaders in Africa in the Obama Foundation Africa Leadership Program of 2018, and devotes her time and resources to professional coaching, team building exercises for corporate organizations, schools and universities in Botswana. Phatsima also spends her time empowering Botswana’s youth in aviation and aerospace and in getting them to pursue interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The programme runs on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the engaging edition will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a..m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. More repeats come up on Monday at 4.00 a.m., while a two-part, fifteen-minute repeats will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m. on both days.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu to Ikpeazu: Hand over College of Education to FG

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Umua hia

  To rescue it from infrastructural deterioration and challenges of staff remuneration and welfare, the Senate’s Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North senatorial district, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to hand over the state’s College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA) to the Federal Government.   Speaking at […]
News

Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Adeboye meet at Aso Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed door with the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.   Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were at the meeting which lasted for about an hour.   The agenda of the meeting […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica