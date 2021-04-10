Glo-sponsored African Voices hosts two Rugby players

African Voices, the Cable News Network (CNN) programme, which showcases stars from across the continent, will this weekend host two rugby players and their exciting careers and passion to positively impact young, aspiring sportsmen and women. The duo of Tendai Mtawarira, Zimbabwean-born former rugby player resident in South Africa, and Kenyan Humphrey Kayange, also a former player, will share interesting features of their lives and careers with viewers of the 30-minute magazine programme. Mtawarira, 35, started playing for the South African rugby team in 2008.

He clinched 117 caps to become the most capped prop in South African history and the third most capped Springbok of all time. He had the most Super Rugby caps by a South African with 160 caps and was also a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner. Fondly called; ‘Beast’ by his fans, he put together The Beast Foundation after retiring in 2020, with a view to forming a community of energetic youths who wish to develop their passion for sports and education

. Kayange was awarded the Kenyan Presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) in the 2008/2009 IRB world series alongside his younger brother who also played rugby. Having retired from the sport in 2016, he currently runs the Atlas Foundation, a platform for mentorship and advocacy for Kenyan athletes and young sports lovers.

