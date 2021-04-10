News

Glo-sponsored African Voices hosts two Rugby players

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Voices, the Cable News Network (CNN) programme, which showcases stars from across the continent, will this weekend host two rugby players and their exciting careers and passion to positively impact young, aspiring sportsmen and women. The duo of Tendai Mtawarira, Zimbabwean-born former rugby player resident in South Africa, and Kenyan Humphrey Kayange, also a former player, will share interesting features of their lives and careers with viewers of the 30-minute magazine programme. Mtawarira, 35, started playing for the South African rugby team in 2008.

He clinched 117 caps to become the most capped prop in South African history and the third most capped Springbok of all time. He had the most Super Rugby caps by a South African with 160 caps and was also a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner. Fondly called; ‘Beast’ by his fans, he put together The Beast Foundation after retiring in 2020, with a view to forming a community of energetic youths who wish to develop their passion for sports and education

. Kayange was awarded the Kenyan Presidential Order of Golden Warriors (OGW) in the 2008/2009 IRB world series alongside his younger brother who also played rugby. Having retired from the sport in 2016, he currently runs the Atlas Foundation, a platform for mentorship and advocacy for Kenyan athletes and young sports lovers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shema: Nigerians must not allow kidnappers, bandits to thrive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has urged Nigerians to work together against insurgents, kidnappers and bandits who continue to threaten the country’s peace and unity. Shema, who made the call yesterday before inaugurating the reconstructed Chief Ferdinand Alabaraba Crescent and Opobo Crescent in GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said most […]
News

Investigate Dr. Mailafiya’s Boko Haram allegations – Northern Governors

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…as ADC presidential candidate reports to DSS Jos office The Northern Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate allegations by the 2019 Presidential election candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya that “one of the Northern Governors is the Commander […]
News

Lagos to begin clampdown on tank farms next week

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government yesterday declared that it would by next week commence physical planning enforcement on all tank farms illegally operating in the state. The government expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many tank farms in the state, saying no such facility should operate without planning permit. Recall that the Ministry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica