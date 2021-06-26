News

Glo-sponsored African Voices to feature Chigbu, Kkatsiga

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In this week’s edition of African Voices Changemakers, Crystal Chigbu, a Nigerian prosthetics maker recalls how she surmounted the trauma of caring for a child who was born with a congenital limb deformity to establish a foundation which gives succour to children whose limbs had been severed as a result of health challenges. The 30-minute magazine programme which is sponsored by digital solutions service provider, Globacom, also features Tendekayi Katsiga, a Zimbabwean electronics technician who fabricated a solar-powered hearing aid with battery chargers for children with hearing defects.

Chigbu, a 2002 graduate of Biochemistry from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, said, “seeing other children and families go through the same process without a clear view on how to adapt to the challenges of living with limb loss gave vent to the creation of Irede Foundation which has, since inception, restored hope to children living with loss of limbs by giving them prosthetics”.

Katsiga, who had a chance encounter with a 15-year-old boy who could not afford a functional hearing aid, was motivated to establish Deaftronics from a workshop in Botswana from where he manufactured the world’s first solar-powered hearing device complete with battery charger called ‘Solar Ear’. The duo will be on CNN on DSTV channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. Repeats of the engaging edition will be broadcast on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Another repeat comes up on Monday at 4.00 a.m., while a two-part; fifteen-minute repeat will be shown on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.45 p.m

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun community seeks Oyetola’s intervention in obaship dispute

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

An Osun State community, Awo in Egbedore local government area rose from an emergency meeting yesterday and asked Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in an emerging crisis arising from a planned imposition of an unpopular candidate as oba-elect with a view to restoring normalcy in the ancient town. Specifically, major stakeholders in Awo asked the […]
News

Britain’s hotel quarantine booking system crashes after launch

Posted on Author Reporter

    Britain’s new system for booking a room in its mandatory hotel quarantine scheme was on Thursday taken offline shortly after it launched. The government said on Tuesday it will require passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face […]
News

Salami Panel: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody – Malami

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that he did not procure witnesses to testify against anybody before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.   The panel is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu. Malami, in a statement issued by Dr […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica