Glo-Sponsored‘African Voices Changemakers’ spotlights graphic, lifestyle artistes

The Globacom-sponsored CNN International’s magazine programme, African Voices Changemakers, will this weekend host a graphic and a lifestyle artiste, both of whom are consistently working to dismantle the negative narrative of Africa and Africans on the world. The guests on the 30-minute magazine programme will be South African artist, filmmaker, and fine art photographer- Justice Mukheli, and Mariama Camara, founder of a leading African handmade sustainable textiles and accessories company, who is resident in the United States of America.

Justice Mukheli is well known in South African commercial industry for creating “intellectually and emotionally dense work” that centres on authentic African experience. Mariama Camara owns Mariama Fashion Production, a New York City-based African handmade sustainable textiles and accessories company and is also a humanitarian.

Her business on the world stage began originally from a family of accomplished tie dyers from Kinda Region of Guinea, a West African country. Mariama’s great grand-mother was among the most successful female tie dyers in the region of Guinea. Riding on that matriarchal success story, Mariama became the first Guinean to showcase the efforts of female tie-dyers from her roots to the international market, through her non-profit organization- There Is No Limit.

