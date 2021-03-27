News

Glo sponsors African Voices’ ChangeMakers, hosts beauty merchant, Chocolatier

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Voices ChangeMakers will this week host two creative minds who have become employers of labour and encouragement to their ilk. The magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) is sponsored by Globacom. Olowo-n’djo Tchala, a Togolese-American andCo- Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alaffia Beauty Company, and Axel-Emmanuel Gbaou, a chocolatier from Côte d’Ivoire, will feature on the soar-away programme. Tchala is a social entrepreneur whose company, Alaffia, with an estimated turnover of $50 million, and she promotes the economic empowerment of women in Africa and Togo in particular. Alaffia uses local shea butter, coconut oil and other local beauty ingredients to make personal care brands. The company and its owner received an Award for Corporate Excellence from the US State Secretary, under the “Women’s economic empowerment” category in 2018 and joined the consultative committee on African trade same year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG begins payment of N30,000 grant to 333,000 artisans

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Says verification, enumeration ongoing for payroll support scheme As part of the strategies to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians, the Federal Government has begun the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan with the payment of N30,000 one-time grant to 333,000 artisans across the country. New Telegraph learnt that the beneficiaries of the first […]
News

Southern Kaduna: MACBAN pledges support for peace efforts

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Kaduna branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN), has pledged total support to the military and other security agencies battling acts of criminality in parts of Kaduna State. The leadership of the organisation in the state also agreed to reverse to what it called “our olden days relationship […]
News

Reps stop FG from spending £4.2m looted Ibori funds

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Say money belongs to Delta State The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to halt the disbursement of £4.2m James Ibori loot. The United Kingdom on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to return £4.2 million assets stolen by Ibori, former governor of Delta state. Subsequently, Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica