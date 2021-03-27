Glo sponsors African Voices’ ChangeMakers, hosts beauty merchant, Chocolatier

African Voices ChangeMakers will this week host two creative minds who have become employers of labour and encouragement to their ilk. The magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) is sponsored by Globacom. Olowo-n’djo Tchala, a Togolese-American andCo- Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alaffia Beauty Company, and Axel-Emmanuel Gbaou, a chocolatier from Côte d’Ivoire, will feature on the soar-away programme. Tchala is a social entrepreneur whose company, Alaffia, with an estimated turnover of $50 million, and she promotes the economic empowerment of women in Africa and Togo in particular. Alaffia uses local shea butter, coconut oil and other local beauty ingredients to make personal care brands. The company and its owner received an Award for Corporate Excellence from the US State Secretary, under the “Women’s economic empowerment” category in 2018 and joined the consultative committee on African trade same year.
