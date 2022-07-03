Glo sponsors Ojude Oba again, unveils special festival consumer promo

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the sponsorship of the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba Festival, one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural events.

Also, it unveiled a special consumer promo tagged Ojude Oba Special in celebration of the festival. According to the company, the promotion will avail its subscribers the opportunity to win 5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1, 500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1, 000 before the 8th of July, 2022, to qualify for the draws”.

The digital solutions provider added that customers who missed the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5, 000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

Globacom disclosed in a speech read by its Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Mr. Ikenna Aguwuom, at a pre-event press conference held on Friday in Ijebu Ode that its collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is to honour the traditions and cultures of Ijebuland as well as foster the cause of tourism in the nation.

