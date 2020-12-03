News

Glo subscribers to enjoy 10% bonus airtime

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Telecommunications network, Globacom, has formally unveiled a special 10 per cent bonus airtime on all recharges made via E-Top up. The offer, according to the company in a statement yesterday, is expected to enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers during the festive season.

Globacom stated that the special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10 per cent bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual amount topped up by the customer. According to the company, all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network can enjoy the bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up.

The bonus airtime can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season. It stated that the Glo ETop up service gives customers the opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family without scratching any card, adding that it is convenient and requires no PIN. “It is non- denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction. Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/ web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer”, the operator explained.

Globacom added that, “there is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus. Just recharge via any ETop up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for seven days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”. It further said that subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialling #122#. They will also get an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senior oil workers embark on strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) in four Federal Government agencies and institutes have commenced a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of their salaries in the last three months. This is barely twenty -four hours after petroleum tanker drivers suspended a strike in Lagos. According to […]
News

COSEYL asks South-East govs to revive Okpara, Mbakwe’s moribund industries

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday called on South-East governorstofocusmoreonrevitalizingmoribundindustriesin theirvariousstateswithaview toimprovinglivesresidents. COSEYL in a statement madeavailabletojournalistsin Aba by its President-General, Chief GoodluckIbem, saidthat the industrialization efforts of former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara had been destroyed by leaders who tookoverafterhim. Besides, COSEYLlamented that the positive industrialization concepts that former Governorof […]
News

FG reels out stringent conditions to MDAs on 2021 budget submission

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed bilateral meetings between Budget Office of the Federation and budget officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government as new template for approving 2021 budget of MDAs.   This was as it warned that any Ministry , Department and Agency not yet on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (1PPIS) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: