Glo subscribers to enjoy 10% bonus airtime

Telecommunications network, Globacom, has formally unveiled a special 10 per cent bonus airtime on all recharges made via E-Top up. The offer, according to the company in a statement yesterday, is expected to enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers during the festive season.

Globacom stated that the special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10 per cent bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual amount topped up by the customer. According to the company, all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network can enjoy the bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up.

The bonus airtime can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season. It stated that the Glo ETop up service gives customers the opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family without scratching any card, adding that it is convenient and requires no PIN. “It is non- denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction. Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/ web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer”, the operator explained.

Globacom added that, “there is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus. Just recharge via any ETop up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for seven days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”. It further said that subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialling #122#. They will also get an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward.

Like this: Like Loading...