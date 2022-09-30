Sports

Glo unveils Tobi Amusan as Global Brand Ambassador

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comments Off on Glo unveils Tobi Amusan as Global Brand Ambassador

In celebration of her achievements in athletics in the world stage, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has unveiled the multiple athletic records-holder, Tobi Amusan, as Global Brand Ambassador. Speaking at the unveiling, the regional manager, Lagos, Lawrence Odediran, said the company was proud of Amusan’s achievements, saying she’s an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit.

Odediran said: “At Globacom, weareveryproudof what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. “She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hardwork and enterprise, which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. “As a Glo Ambassador, Tobi Amusan, will represent the company and project the image of the brand across the world. “She has become a testimony to the famous saying of Malcom X that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today. “She prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her. “Today’s unveiling is, therefore, a further confirmation of Globacom’s commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians and the development of Nigerian sports. We restate our pledge to continue to support the development of the sector.” On her part, Amusan promised to be a worthy Ambassador of Glo, saying Globacom has an history of rewarding hardwork. According to her, “Globalcom is a company that I’ve always admired. And I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with globacom. “As we all know, Globacom has a long history of rewarding excellence and empowering people.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCONFED: Plateau United need support to reach S/F – Coach

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba, has said his team requires ‘all the necessary support’ to achieve its target of reaching the semi-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League. The Jos-based team finished top of the aborted 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (season on the Points Per Game (PPG) table, and as a result, will represent […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wales were eliminated in the second round of Euro 2020 as they were thrashed by Denmark, whose inspiring journey at the tournament continues to the quarter-finals. Backed by a fervent and almost exclusively Danish crowd, the Danes led midway through the first half as Kasper Dolberg curled in an excellent strike from the edge […]
Sports

Messi breaks Pele scoring record as Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Atletico go clear at top of La Liga Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona during his side’s victory over Real Valladolid to break Pele’s record of the most goals for one club. Argentina forward Messi, 33, scored Barca’s third when he collected Pedri’s backheel, took a touch then slotted the ball past […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica