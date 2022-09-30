Glo unveils Tobi Amusan as Global Brand Ambassador

In celebration of her achievements in athletics in the world stage, Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has unveiled the multiple athletic records-holder, Tobi Amusan, as Global Brand Ambassador. Speaking at the unveiling, the regional manager, Lagos, Lawrence Odediran, said the company was proud of Amusan’s achievements, saying she’s an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit.

Odediran said: “At Globacom, weareveryproudof what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. “She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hardwork and enterprise, which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. “As a Glo Ambassador, Tobi Amusan, will represent the company and project the image of the brand across the world. “She has become a testimony to the famous saying of Malcom X that the future belongs to those who prepare for it today. “She prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her. “Today’s unveiling is, therefore, a further confirmation of Globacom’s commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians and the development of Nigerian sports. We restate our pledge to continue to support the development of the sector.” On her part, Amusan promised to be a worthy Ambassador of Glo, saying Globacom has an history of rewarding hardwork. According to her, “Globalcom is a company that I’ve always admired. And I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with globacom. “As we all know, Globacom has a long history of rewarding excellence and empowering people.”

