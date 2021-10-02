News

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5m as Delta variant sweeps the world

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain.

The variant has exposed the wide disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations, and the upshot of vaccine hesitancy in some western nations.

More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India, Reuters reports.

While it took just over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months, according to a Reuters analysis.

An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily across the world over the last week, or around five deaths every minute. However, the global death rate has been slowing in recent weeks.

There has been increasing focus in recent days on getting vaccines to poorer nations, where many people are yet to receive a first dose, even as their richer counterparts have begun giving booster shots.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

The World Health Organisation this week said its COVAX distribution programme would, for the first time, distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage.

Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size.

“For the October supply we designed a different methodology, only covering participants with low sources of supply,” Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Vaccines, said in a recording of a conference presentation last week posted on the WHO’s website.

The United States, which has been battling vaccine misinformation that has caused about one-third of the population to avoid inoculations, surpassed 700,000 deaths on Friday, the highest toll of any country.

U.S. cases and hospitalizations have been trending lower, but health officials are bracing for a possible resurgence as cooler weather forces more activities indoors.

Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record. Only 33% of Russia’s eligible population has received a first vaccine dose.

As a region, South America has the highest death toll in the world accounting for 21% of all reported deaths, followed by North America and Eastern Europe contributing more than 14% of all fatalities each, according to Reuters analysis.

However, India, one of the first countries ravaged by the Delta variant, has gone from an average of 4,000 deaths a day to less than 300 as its vaccination campaign is rolled out.

About 47% of India’s eligible population has received a first shot, with officials administering around 7,896,950 doses per day over the past week, a Reuters analysis of Our World in Data showed.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain around the globe and has been reported in 187 out of 194 World Health Organisation member countries.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kwara Customs generates N6.9bn in 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has generated the sum of N6.96 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government in 2020, representing 86 percent of the year’s annual target as against the total sum of N2.4 billion generated in 2019.   Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the […]
News

Edo revenue service seals 150 business outfits

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has sealed over 150 businesses for defaulting in personal income tax, Withholding Tax and consumption tax remittances, as it commences its name-andshame campaign to deepen tax compliance. The Executive Chairman of EIRS, Nidu Inneh, who disclosed this in a statement, said that over 150 defaulting business outfits in Oredo […]

Arch. Bishop Chukwuma
News

Insecurity: Resign now, Archbishop Chukwuma tells Buhari, service chiefs

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Fiery Enugu clergy, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs to resign if they cannot tackle the rising insecurity in the country. Chukwuma, who is also the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, warned that unless urgent measures were taken to address the worsening insecurity, a revolution seems […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica