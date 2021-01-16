News Top Stories

Global COVID-19 deaths pass 2m

More than two million people have now died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more fatalities than any other country, with almost 390,000 deaths, followed by Brazil and India, with around 200,000 and 150,000 deaths respectively. More than 93 million infections have been recorded worldwide.

Many injured as pro, anti-SARS protesters clash in Abuja

Vehicles vandalised, say police Protests spread to other cities Ganduje, Kano youths back reform, SWAT A twist was added to the #EndSARS protests yesterday as those for and those against the demonstrations engaged in a free-for-all at the popular Berger roundabout in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Trouble started when a group of youths, […]
Obey Oba of Benin’s advice, APM guber candidate tells APC, PDP

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Igbineweka Osamede, has called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, and their supporters across the state to adhere to advice […]
Alleged N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was on Monday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]

