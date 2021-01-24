Faith

Global cult group to perpetuate unprecedented massacre –Prophet Makadinwa

A Zimbabwean Prophet, Emmanuel Makandinwa, has warned that an emerging global cult group is about to unleash a massacre like the earth has never been witnessed in this life time. Makadinwa, who described himself as the messenger before the last massacre, warned that the cult is at the center of religion.

 

The prophet likened th coming holocaust to the 1978 Jonestown (Guyana) massacre in which more than 900 people perished because they were influenced by an individual to willingly take poison into their bodies.

 

“The way the Jonestown story unfolded, is exactly what is going to become of this Earth,” Makandinwa revealed.

 

The leader of the United Family International Church (UFIC) noted that the Jonestown story was simply a template; a blueprint of something that will be done at a greater proportion.

 

“Because of such devastating events, some people think they are being smart by avoiding religious systems. What they do not know is that they are being deceived,” the Prophet said..

 

Makadinwa further said that a cult leader is emerging. Hence he with a warnef that people must not be tempted to think that they are immune to this kind of deception, ‘where you subject your body to something that is unverified.’

 

By something unverified, perhaps, Makadinwa is referring what he has already mentioned in a Youtube video two weeks ago, when he enjoined the faith community to pray about the COVID- 19 vaccine warning that it might cause more harm than good because it will lead to error in human body that science may not find solution to except for supernatural healing.

 

Makadinwa continued; “Just like a messenger was sent to the people in Jonestown before the last massacre, I have been sent with a message. What is about to happen is something that we have never witnessed in this lifetime. Be warned now, so that when I am finally silent, you will remember what I have told you.”

 

The ZImbabwean prophet has declared year 2021 a year of the spirit of life when Christians must intentionally live by the spirit.agencyed from news agency.

