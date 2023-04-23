‘Global demand for banknotes at its lowest in 20 years’

Banknote maker, De La Rue, has said that demand for banknotes around the world is at its lowest level in 20 years. The company, which designs a third of banknotes globally, said demand for cash had fallen since the pandemic when central banks stocked up on currency. It said the downturn would hit its full-year profits, which are set to fall short of expectations. The firm is having to renegotiate its loan agreements with its banks due to the tougher trading conditions. “The demand for banknotes has been at the lowest levels for over 20 years, resulting in a low order book going into fiscal year 2024,” De La Rue said in a trading update.

Its boss, Clive Vacher, told the BBC that central banks had stepped up orders for bank notes during Covid as they always did in economic crises. But they were now delaying new orders as they ran through their stock. “They always do that when there are crises, because of the security that having cash around them has,” he said. “So we expected a downturn, which has indeed happened, but that downturn is probably extending deeper and probably for an extra 9-12 months than we’d normally expect in the normal cycle of things,” he said. It comes as consumer use of cash is in decline in many countries as more transactions are made online or with cards, and particularly contactless payments.

De La Rue said there are signs of recovery but is not sure when that will happen. Shares in De la Rue fell by as much as 30% on Wednesday, before regaining some ground, after it published its trading update. The 200 year-old firm said it was in talks with its banks over its loan agreements because of lower profits and higher interest rates, following a succession of rises by the Bank of England. De La Rue now expects its full-year profit to be in the “low £20m range” while the interest costs on its loans has risen.