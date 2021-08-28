Global demand for oil palm has increased to 73.3 million metric tonnes –Awolowo

The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Barrister Olusegun Awolowo, yesterday in Benin City said that global demands for oil palm has increased from 1.2 million metric tons in 1964 to over 73.3 million metric tons in 2018. Awolowo, who was represented by the NEPC Trade Promotion Advisor, Benin Assistance Office, Mrs. Ngozi Ibe, made the remarks in a sensitization workshop entitled: “Global Best Practices Across the Oil Palm Value Chain for Enhanced Produce Yield and Quality Improvement for Export Holding.” He said Nigeria ranked among the top five oil palm producing nations.

According to him, “without gainsaying, there has been a great increase in the global demands for oil palm from 1.2 million metric tons in 1964 to over 73.3 millio metric tons in 2018. Indonesia and Malaysia are two leading countries in the sector growing over 60% of the world oil palm trees cultivation.” “Regrettably, Nigeria that used to be a leading producing country in the 1960s is presently ranking 5th in the production due to protracted neglect by the government. Nigeria ranked among the top five palm oil producing nations. “Yet, we have a long way to go to be able to meet local demand and export.

The fundamental challenges confronting the sector in Nigeria include; subsistence nature of cultivation, high cost of production, concerns for environmental compliance. In his speech, the Edo State governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Co-operative and Employment, Joel Edionwe, urged producers to brand their products very well to enable the state government know the products that is exported from the state.

Like this: Like Loading...