Global e-waste hits 53.6m metric tonnes

A record 53.6 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated worldwide last year, the United Nations has said in its Global E-waste Monitor for 2020. This represents a 21 per cent increase over the past five years. In per capita terms, last year’s discarded e-waste averaged 7.3 kg for every man, woman, and child on earth. According to the UN report, e-waste is the fastestgrowing domestic waste stream worldwide and will hit 74 million metric tonnes by 2030. E-waste includes all discarded products with a battery or plug.

The UN attributed the soaring numbers to the higher consumption of electric and electronic equipment, compounded by short life cycles and few options for repair. In 2019, only 17.4 per cent of e-waste was collected and recycled. This means that a conservatively estimated USD 57 billion worth of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and other high-value, recoverable materials were mostly dumped or burned rather than being collected for treatment and reuse. According to the report, Asia generated the greatest volume of e-waste (24.9 Mt), followed by the Americas (13.1), Europe (12), Africa (2.9), and Oceania (0.7). However, Europe ranked first in terms of e-waste generation per capita, with 16.2 kg per capita. Oceania came second (16.1 kg) followed by the Americas (13.3 kg), Asia (5.6 kg), and Africa (2.5 kg).

E-waste in 2019 was mainly made up of small equipment (17.4 Mt), large equipment (13.1 Mt), and temperature exchange equipment (10.8 Mt). Screens and monitors, small IT and telecommunication equipment, and lamps represented 6.7 Mt, 4.7 Mt, and 0.9 Mt respectively. In general, e-waste is considered a health and environmental hazard, containing toxic additives or hazardous substances such as mercury. A total of 78 countries now have a national e-waste policy, legislation, or regulation, from 61 in 2014. The target of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is to raise the percentage of countries with ewaste legislation to 50 percent.

