Global Economic Uncertainty Pushes Oil Price Below $82

Oil prices fell in evening trading yesterday below $82 per barrel over growing concern about the global economic outlook.

The National, an international platform, reported that Brent traded 1.14 per cent lower at $81.79 a barrel at 5.19 pm United Arab Emirate (UAE) time, while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, fell by 1.12 per cent and traded at $77.88 a barrel.

It reported that on Monday, Brent settled 1.31 per cent higher at $82.73 a barrel, while WTI was up 1.14 per cent at $78.76 a barrel.

It reported: “Oil prices are slipping again after paring losses over the last couple of sessions,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The move lower today could even be another push to close the OPEC+ gap from a few weeks ago after falling just short late last week,” said Erlam.

“Calls for $100 in the aftermath of the OPEC+ decision may have been premature, although, amid such an uncertain outlook, it is still possible if a soft landing is achieved,” he said. According to it, crude prices were steady in morning trading on expectations of tight crude supply.

It said: “Northern oil exports from Iraq remained suspended due to unresolved issues in the agreement between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources.

“This followed an international arbitration ruling last month that declared Kurdish oil exports were illegal, leading to the shutdown of oil supply to the main export pipeline through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. About 0.5 per cent of global production has been halted.”