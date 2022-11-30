Global equities firmer amid hope China may relax Covid curbs

Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of Covid-19 curbs in the world’s biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew.

The Euro Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 per cent, recovering from its worst session in almost two weeks a day earlier. Shares in London were up 0.8 per cent and markets in Paris and Frankfurt gained about 0.2 per cent-0.3 per cent. The hope of faster easing of China’s strict restrictions rose after an official said they will continue to fine-tune policy to reduce the effect of its zero-Covid on society. Simmering discontent with Beijing’s stringent Covid prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited at the weekend into broader protests in Chinese cities thousands of miles apart.

“China is the dominant story in markets at the moment, and the pattern of risk assets that we have seen overnight is what we would expect with better news” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Positive news for the Chinese economy is positive news for the global economy.” The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.3 per cent, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq futures 0.7 per cent. The sudden bout of optimism on China combined with talk of possible output cuts by Opec+ to help oil prices rally.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...