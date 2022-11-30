Business

Global equities firmer amid hope China may relax Covid curbs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of Covid-19 curbs in the world’s biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew.

The Euro Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 per cent, recovering from its worst session in almost two weeks a day earlier. Shares in London were up 0.8 per cent and markets in Paris and Frankfurt gained about 0.2 per cent-0.3 per cent. The hope of faster easing of China’s strict restrictions rose after an official said they will continue to fine-tune policy to reduce the effect of its zero-Covid on society. Simmering discontent with Beijing’s stringent Covid prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited at the weekend into broader protests in Chinese cities thousands of miles apart.

“China is the dominant story in markets at the moment, and the pattern of risk assets that we have seen overnight is what we would expect with better news” said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Positive news for the Chinese economy is positive news for the global economy.” The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.3 per cent, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq futures 0.7 per cent. The sudden bout of optimism on China combined with talk of possible output cuts by Opec+ to help oil prices rally.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
Business

ETF: Foreign transactions on NGX hit 99.64%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Despite FX restrictions, foreign transactions in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) grew by 99.64 per cent, even as 10 stock brokers drove 99.9 per cent of total transaction value and 97.3 per cent of total volumes of ETFs in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021.   The NGX quarterly report for Q2’21 as at June 30, […]
Business

Post-COVID-19: Oil, gas CAPEX to hit $30bn in 2022

Posted on Author Ojeme WITH AGENCY REPORTS

  OPTIMISM Anticipated spending provides an opportunity to attract capital and accelerate project development Despite global capital expenditure having been on a downward spiral between 2014 and 2020 – owing largely to COVID-19 spending trends and energy transition-related divestment in Africa, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) projects’ capital expenditure within Africa’s oil and gas industry […]
Business

Access Bank to host 2021 AFF roundtable discourse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of its mandate to be Africa’s foremost thought leader in the Fintech ecosystem, the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) has announced its first edition of the 2021 AFF Roundtable Talk for Friday, March 26, 2021. The quarterly event, organised in partnership with Access Bank Plc is themed, “Let’s talk tech resilience 2021” in keeping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica