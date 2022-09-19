News

Global Fund advocates 30% increase in donations from African govts

At a meeting to mark the kick off ceremony towards the Global Fund replenishment week, which started on September 5, a representative of the Political and Civil Society Advocacy Department of the Global Fund, Brice Bambara has called on African governments to increase their donations by 30 per cent.

 

She made the call during a virtual meeting championed by Journalists Against AIDS (JAAIDS) recently. He said there is a need for governments, which have yet to make any pledges towards the Global Fund replenishment to do so at the conference in New York, the United States (U.S) scheduled for September 18 to 21.

The theme of the Global Fund replenishment advocacy ‘Blazing the Torch- Meet the Target’ was chosen in line with the hopes that the Global Fund is expected to raise at least 18 billion USD to help save about 20 million more lives in the coming years.

“Since its creation 20 years ago, Global Fund partnership has saved 44 million lives and cut the combined death rates of the three diseases it caters for: HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria by more than half.”

 

