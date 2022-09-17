Global Fund advocates 30% increase indonations from African govts towards 7th replenishment

At a meeting to mark the kick off ceremony towards the Global Fund Replenishment week which started on September 5, a representative of the Political and Civil Society Advocacy Department of the Global Fund, Brice Bambara, charged African governments to increase their donations by 30 per cent.

He said there is a need for governments which have yet to make any pledges towards the Global Fund Replenishment to do so at the conference in the United States (US) scheduled for September 18 to 19. The theme of the Global Fund Replenishment advocacy; ‘Blazing the Torch- Meet the Target,’ was chosen in line with the hopes that the Global Fund is expected to raise at least $18bn to help save about 20 million more lives in the coming years.

