‘Global Fund replenishment yet to reach $18bn target’

The interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RBM Partnership to End Malaria, Dr. Corine Karema, has expressed concerns that only $14.25 billion has been raised so far at the Global Fund Replenishment Programme in New York, saying that the $18 billion initial target of the organisation has not been realised. She reiterated that the organisation needs to contribute in the next three years to get the malaria fight back on track.

Karema therefore called on all those who have not yet pledged to step up to make a commitmentbeforethepledging window closes,” she said. Similarly, Karema called on those governments, philanthropists, the private sector and endemic countries that were yet to redeem their pledges to step up and make a commitment. “Just a short window remains for governments to step up – every dollar reallydoescounttosavelives,” she added. According to her, it is not too late for governments, especially those who have previously shown such leadership and commitment to global health, to take action.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...