Global Handwashing Day: 3 in 5 Nigerians don’t have basic facilities – UNICEF

Although handwashing with soap is critical in the fight against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, only 16 per cent of Nigerians have access to basic hand washing facilities at home. According to a statement from UNICEF to mark the Global Handwashing Day (GHD) 2021, the development has left families and communities at risk of many infectious diseases, with children particularly vulnerable. Globally, around three in 10 people, or 2.3 billion, do not have handwashing facilities with water and soap available at home.

The situation is worst in the least de-veloped countries, with over six in 10 people without access to basic hand hygiene, UNICEF warned on Global Handwashing Day. “Globalresponseefforts to theCOVID-19pandemichave created an unprecedented time for hand hygiene.

Yet progress remains far too slow for the most vulnerable, underserved communities,” said UNICEF WASH Director, Kelly Ann Naylor. “Hand hygiene cannot be viewed as a temporary provision to manage COVID- 19. Further long-term investment in water, sanitation and hygiene can help prevent the next health crisis from coming. It also means fewer people falling ill with respiratory infections, fewer children dying from diarrheal diseases, and more pregnant mothers.”

