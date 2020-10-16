Global Handwashing Day: Dr Linda Ayade says “Preventive measures like hand washing saves life and it’s cost effective”

……As C/River State Marks World Handwashing Day with Development of first IPC Policy.

The Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Dr Linda Ayade has called on Cross Riverians to continue the practice of regular hand washing as one of the tool to fight against COVID-19 and other diseases. She made this call during an interactive session with United Purpose, State Ministry of Health, Mediatrix Development Foundation and the Cross River State WASH Media Network in her office on Thursday as part of the activities to commemorate the Global Handwashing Day.

She emphasized on regular hand washing as the best vaccine for prevention of diseases caused from bacterias, contamination and other micro organisms.

“It takes only 20 seconds of hand washing to get rid of this diseases and costs almost nothing for this activity to prevent the transfer of germs which we easily pick up as our hands touch handrails, door knobs, table tops, animals, toys and when we shake hands with people.

According to her, Mediatrix Development Foundation over the years have partnered with United Purpose to ensure Handwashing becomes a norm, while supporting the WASH project in rural areas in Cross River State. She appreciated United Purpose for their wide coverage in Cross River State by ensuring so many communities are open defecation free.

Similarly, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu in continuation of the World Handwashing Day flag off a policy formulation meeting on adaptation of COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in Cross River State at Transcorp, Calabar.

The Honorable Commissioner and the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce for the state disclosed hand hygiene as an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. She said stakeholders were brought from all facets to ensure a bottom up approach in the formulation of a practicable IPC policy for the state which will protect health workers, patients and communities.

She called on individuals, mother, child, health workers and the entire community to contribute to the health of all and the tackling of COVID-19 pandemic just by the simple act of handwashing.

“It is common to say the power is in the hands of humanity, but this is truly a simple solution with far-reaching implications. As we engage in our daily activities now that most restrictions have been lifted, it is important to always remember to wash our hands and maintain proper hygiene; She noted.

Dr Edu disclosed that one of the COVID-19 most important IPC is Hand hygiene because of it’s 90% reliability in preventing spread of the virus and other hand washing preventable diseases. This meeting was supported by UNHCR through FHI360.

