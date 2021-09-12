Global HBP rate doubled over the past 30 years

The number of people in the world with high blood pressure doubled in the last 30 years, according to a new large-scale study. The recent study, which was published in The Lancet, analysed blood pressure measurements from more than 100 million people taken over three decades in 184 countries.

The researchers found that, over the past 30 years, the number of adults aged 30 to 79 who are living with high blood pressure worldwide doubled from 331 million women and 317 million men in 1990 to 626 million women and 652 million men in 2019.

What is considered High Blood Pressure?

Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries, which carry blood from your heart to other areas of your body. It’s measured with two numbers, systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

The first measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats, and the second measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats. A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg.

The guidelines used to diagnose high blood pressure can differ by the care provider. This particular study used 140/90 mm Hg or higher as the threshold. The largest increases in rates were seen in low- and middle-income countries. Many people with high blood pressure also didn’t realise they had it.

The researchers discovered that 41 per cent of women and 51 per cent of men with high blood pressure worldwide in 2019 were not aware that they had the condition. 53 per cent of women and 62 per cent of men weren’t treated for it. Overall, blood pressure was controlled in less than one in four women and one in five men with hypertension.

The researchers discovered that high blood pressure rates were lowest in Canada and Peru for men and women.

Study co-author, Rodrigo M. Carrillo Larco, MD, a postgraduate researcher at Imperial College London, said that he and his colleagues decided to study global high blood pressure rates because nothing currently exists to monitor them.

“Comparable data on hypertension detection, treatment, and control are needed to learn from good practice to guide health system programs but no comparable global data exist to assess which countries have high versus low rates of detection, treatment, and control and how these measures have changed over time,” he says.

Experts say these rising rates are concerning. High blood pressure is dangerous, Erin McNeely, MD, an internal medicine physician at Spectrum Health said. “High blood pressure can damage vital organs like the brain, heart, and kidneys, leading to higher rates of dementia, heart failure, and kidney disease,” she said.

Why are High Blood Pressure rates increasing? While the study didn’t investigate this, doctors have a few theories. Larco said that “population growth and aging” may play a role. People are living longer and therefore may be at a higher risk of developing hypertension.

“With age, the arteries begin to stiffen and this also drives up blood pressure,” McNeely said. Healthcare providers worldwide are also keeping a closer eye on blood pressure markers, which may be a contributing factor, Hoang Nguyen, MD, an interventional cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California, said.

“When more blood pressure cuffs are available in the community, it allows more hypertension to be detected,” he noted. Increasing rates of metabolic diseases like obesity are likely linked, too, McNeely added.

“This has happened as fewer people live traditional lifestyles,” she said. “We drive cars and eat processed foods instead of walking places and eating more natural, low salt, lower fat and lower sugar diets. We tend to have more sedentary jobs than populations of the pre-computer era. All these factors contribute to increases in blood pressure.”

