Global hotel performance 2022: Lagos, Abuja show resilience, recovery rate –W. Hospitality Group report

W Hospitality Group, a Lagos- based hospitality consultancy and analyst outfit, headed by renowned global hotelier and analyst, Trevor Ward, in its report on the global hospitality industry in 2022, periscopes hotel performance across the world from the COVID-19 era, with the conclusion that Lagos and Abuja hotels have not only showed strong resilience and recovery rate but have indeed outperformed in global ratings.

For many of us, 2022 was not a year to remember with any fondness. For sure, we saw the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic receding (but not its end, will there ever be “an end”?), but globally there was little to be of good cheer about.

Except, that is, when one looks at the recovery of the hotel industry from the dire impact of the pandemic. Today, Africa has about 30 per cent of the world’s countries (as per UN membership) and 17 per cent of the global population. By the end of the century, the share of countries is likely to be much the same, but, according to the UN, the share of the world’s people in Africa isprojected to be a whopping 40 per cent of the 10.9 billion total.

Whilst Africa sometimes struggles to be on the global agenda, it surely is not going to be ignored in the future. And that’s the story of Africa’s hospitality industry, that there are some amazing results there, despite the challenges facing owners and operators – challenges such as high inflation and interest rates, which we in Africa have coped with for many years, and which the rest of the world is having to face up to right now, with far less experience than African players!

Let’s move from the global scene to two markets in Nigeria that we are really familiar with, and which we have written about before – Lagos and Abuja, the commercial and national capitals of Nigeria respectively. Experts at STR, an analyst of global hotel performance trends,have kindly shared their data for the global industry, as well as for Lagos and Abuja. Since early 2022, both markets have proved to be world leaders in terms of recovery from the previous ‘‘norm’’ i.e. 2019. Like every market globally, they were devastated by the COVID-19pandemic, specifically by government-mandated restrictions and bans on travel and operations. Looking Back, 2018 was the first full year after the severe downturn in demand caused by the Ebola epidemic in 2014, political uncertainty and the oil price crash in 2015, and the Nigerian economic recession in 2016 and early 2017. With little new supply entering the market, occupancies climbed back up, reaching 61.6 per cent in 2019, not at all bad for a business-oriented city. In 2020, in common with the global industry, Lagos’ hotels were hit very severely by the COVID-19 pandemic. In January and February 2020, the market was still very strong, but from March the impact of the pandemic began to be felt, resulting in the worst year on record.

At 42.4 per cent, however, occupancies were far better than in many other cities, including Abuja, because some of the hotels accommodated quarantining travellers as well as companies isolating their employees to “shelter in place” and continue working. In 2021 there was a sharp recovery in demand from a disastrous 2020. Whilst the beginning of 2021 was a bit slow, with many travel restrictions and requirements still in place, and airlift was down, both domestic and international, from June 2021 onwards, demand grew, primarily from the domestic market. Pandemic-related travel restrictions and costs, reduced airlift capacity, and the economic situation generally shifted travel expenditure from overseas trips to domestic ones, with hotels in Lagos and Abuja reporting higher demand levels at weekends than midweek, at least in the early months of recovery. And in the first half of 2022, occupancies were way above the previous peak of 64 per cent in 2012, on a much larger supply! YTD occupancies in Lagos are nine percentage points up on the same period in 2019. Abuja saw a similar, but more pronounced, trend. 2020 was far worse than Lagos, but 2021 and 2022 recovered to much the same levels, with domestic demand – business, leisure and meetings – fuelling most of that. At 66 percent room occupancy, 2022

is far above the previous high (61 per cent in 2009). Occupancy is one thing, converting “heads in beds” to revenue is another – any fool can fill a hotel, but it takes a hotelier to make it profitable! For the first time in several years, ADRs in both Lagos and Abuja increased in real terms, i.e. by more than the national inflation rate (about 18.5 per cent). Increased demand, and very little additional supply have resulted in pricing power on behalf of hotel owners, with no greatresistance from the market, as increasing prices across the board are a fact of life. Growth in RevPAR is driven by a combination of both occupancy and ADR increases, Abuja experiencing much greater increases in both. Global co mpar isons Comparing Nigeria with other business cities globally and in Africa shows just how far ahead Lagos and Abuja are when it comes to demand and pricing: Dubai, Paris and Rome are still down on occupancy, compared to 2019, but high rate increases there resulted in higher RevPARs. In both Lagos and Abuja, it was a combination of both higher occupancies and ADRs (expressed in US$) that resulted in higher-than-2019 RevPARs. In Africa, Lagos and Abuja continue to lead while elsewhere, only Cairo above 2019, and whilst South African markets are doing far better than 2021, they still have a long way to go.

When these trailing African cities will recover is uncertain – the Airports Council International is forecasting Africa’s air passenger numbers to be at 2019 levels only by mid – to end – 2024. And when commentators say that domestic demand is leading the recovery in the travel and tourism industry, it is clear that, at least in Africa, those cities dependent more on international demand are those that have further to go to catch up. End note Simply put, Lagos and Abuja have outperformed most other cities, in Africa and globally, and in terms of both demand and pricing, because of the strength and growth of domestic demand. Back in Q3-2020, when hotels were allowed to reopen, it was the domestic market that started the recovery – after all, international flights were still not operating until about Q4-2020. And hoteliers noticed (and welcomed!) a new trend in increased domestic tourism, families and couples booking in hotels to stay over the weekend (and midweek sometimes), for a change of scenery after being locked down at home. Summer is a time for many to travel overseas on vacation, and to visit families living abroad, and at a time when that wasn’t possible, a “staycation” was the obvious alternative. More recently, the cost of domestic and internationalair travel has soared, further encouraging domestic leisure demand for those “staycations”. This pent-up demand also applied to the conference and meetings market, particularly small events for training and the like, both midweek and weekend. The prognosis for demand in 2023 is good. There are elections in late February and mid-March, and they always have a dampening – but temporary – effect on demand. Forecasts for the nation’s economic growth (real GDP) are somewhat anaemic, but hotel demand in Abujais driven mostly by government activity, and Lagos is almost an economy in its own right, but is believed to grow by at least double the national average. On the supply side, there’s little for existing owners to worry about new hotels opening. In the last three years we’ve recorded all of 164 rooms in three hotels entering the Lagos market! There’s bound to be more, we can’t track everything, but in a city of 20+ million people with, let’s say, 7,500 “decent” hotel rooms, even if we were out by a factor of five, it’s not exactly over-supply. And preliminary figures from our 2023 Hotel Chain Development Pipelines inAfrica research show that the chains have just over 850 rooms due to open in Lagos this year and next – but they won’t, the pipeline is always delayed, and again, this isn’t a massive figure spread over this massive city. The figures for Abuja are even smaller, with no major chain branded hotels opening since 2017, and as far as we can see only two hotels, with 350 rooms, are actively under construction. So when someone says “but what about all these hotels under construction?”, the response should be “well, okay, but what hotels?”

Like this: Like Loading...