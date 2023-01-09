Business

Global investment banking fees fall 33% to three-year low

Investment Banking (IB) fees reached $110.5 billion during 2022, representing a 33per cent decrease compared to 2021, marking the slowest annual period for global IB fees since 2019, according to data from Refinitiv. The data showed that JP Morgan secured the top spot for investment banking fees earned during 2022 with $7.1 billion, maintaining its 2021 ranking.

Goldman Sachs remained in second place with an estimated 6.0% of global wallet share. BofA Securities took the third spot with $5.6 billion in fees, while Morgan Stanley and Citi rounded out the top five. Fees during Q4’22 declined nine per cent compared to Q3, marking the slowest quarter for IB fees since the fourth quarter of 2016.

While the Americas contributed 48 per cent of all fees generated globally with $53.0 billion, a 40 per cent downtick compared to 2021 levels. Imputed fees in the EMEA region decreased 32 per cent to $25.2 billion during full year 2022.

Total IB fees in Asia-Pacific hit $28.6 billion, registering a 17 per cent decline compared to 2021 levels, while Japan fees fell 41 per cent compared to a year ago. With significant declines across IPOs, Follow-Ons and Convertibles, ECM underwriting fees totaled $14.2 billion during 2022, a 66 per cent decrease compared to 2021 levels  DCM underwriting fees decreased 30 per cent compared to 2021.

Completed M&A advisory fees registered a 24 per cent downtick compared to a year ago with $37.8 billion in fees globally, Refinitiv said in its Global Investment Banking Review report. Fees from global government and agency-related activity totaled $10.4 billion, down six per cent compared to a year ago. Imputed fees from the financial sector accounted for 32 per cent of full year 2022 totals, registering a decrease of 34 per cent. Fees from industrials deal making was down 33 per cent compared to last year.

 

The retail and telecommunications sectors registered the strongest double-digit percentage decreases, down 58 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively, compared to 2021.

 

