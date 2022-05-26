Global markets improve ahead Fed minutes

Stock markets and the dollar moved cautiously higher on Wednesday before the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, while New Zealand’s dollar soared as its central bank joined those now aggressively jacking up interest rates. Nerves about a global recession were jangled on Tuesday by weak U.S. housing market data, but European and Asian trading saw the mood gradually strengthen. Hints of more stimulus from China and a tick up in German consumer morale lifted Europe’s Stoxx 600 0.6 per cent early on after MSCI’s main Asian indices rose around 0.5 per cent overnight.

Oil was creeping up again, which, along with higher food prices, meant more fuel for rising inflation that central banks globally are now struggling to contain. The U.S. Federal Reserve has vowed to act aggressively by hiking the cost of borrowing and minutes from its most recent meeting, due later, will be parsed for clues regarding the speed and extent of those actions. Investors currently expect a series of 50-basis-point rate hikes over the next several months, stoking fears that it could easily bring the world’s largest economy to a standstill. “From our perspective the fears of recession are real,” said Salman Baig, a portfolio manager on Unigestion’s cross-asset solutions team, adding “the Fed has a very difficult job on its hands” to engineer a “soft landing.”

The U.S. dollar index — which measures the currency against six major rivals — rebounded 0.16 per cent to 101.92, a level not seen since April 26. Meanwhile the kiwi dollar hit a three-week high of $0.65 after its central bank raised rates by an aggressive 50 basis points and signalled plenty more to come. Bond markets were largely in a holding pattern, however, ahead of the Fed minutes and after ECB chief Christine Lagarde gave a strong hint this week that it will soon deliver its first interest rate hikes in over a decade. Overnight, Wall Street reeled from weak housing and manufacturing data and as some top Fed policymakers backed two more big interest rate hikes as early as June and July to fight the US’s 40-year-high inflation. New home sales in the U.S. fell 16.6 per cent month-onmonth in April, the largest decline in nine years, sending U.S. treasury yields to one-month lows as investors turned once again to safety. The benchmark 10-year note was at 2.766 per cent in Europe, the 2-year yield was at 2.522 per cent and 10-year German bund yields were 0.946 per cent.

Wall Street futures were slightly higher after the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 2.35 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 0.8 per cent on Tuesday. Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic, warned headlong rate hikes could create “significant economic dislocation” and was among a handful of Fed policymakers who favour reducing the pace of rate hikes later in the year if inflation cools.

