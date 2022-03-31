Global Money Week: Fidelity Bank to empower 4,000 students

Fidelity Bank Plc will tutor 4,000 students in 36 schools across Nigeria on the value of managing financial resources effectively in order to improve their economic well-being. This initiative, organised in collaboration with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), is part of the activities celebrating the Central Bank’s (CBN) annual Global Money Week (GMW), which promotes financial literacy on a global and local scale.

The theme of this year’s GMW, “Build your future, be smart about money,” emphasises the importance of ensuring that young people are financially conscious from an early age. It also aims to ensure that they gradually acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors required to make sound financial decisions, achieve financial well-being, and develop financial resilience. Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe, Managing Director/ CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, kicked off the seven-day celebration on March 24, 2022, by speaking about money matters at Bestline Distinct College in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Staff of the bank would also teach in select schools across the country during the celebrations. Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by Mr. Ayoola Alabi, Regional Operations & Service Supervisor (ROSS) for South-West 2, Fidelity Bank Plc, pointed out that the financial institution would not relent in its efforts to actualise the federal government’s financial inclusion objectives by enabling more young Nigerians, particularly those in underserved communities, to participate in the formal banking system.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...