Global NGO engages Nigerian as ED

The Board of Junior Achievement (JA) Nigeria has appointed Foluso Gbadamosi as its executive director. Gbadamosi joined the global empowerment organisation with many years of technology experience spanning across various sectors.

A statement by the com- pany said that the appointment came at a time when leveraging digital strategy to advance JA Nigeria’s cause had become inevitable.

She would be responsible for providing the strategic direction and leadership necessary to drive developmental change and building on existing successes in furtherance of the mission and vision of JA Nigeria Gbadamosi will be at the helm of executing JA Nigeria’s transformation programmes as well as charting a way for preserving existing partnerships and breaking new grounds all in a bid to raise more conscientious business leaders capable of leading a vibrant economy.

Expressing excitement on her new role, she stated: “I am excited to join JA Nigeria in this new role where I will be responsible for expanding the organisations’ impact by leveraging technology to empower and improve the lives of young people across the country, preparing them to own their economic future.

“With a focus on digital transformation, my objective is to build on existing successes, using technology to provide solutions to impending challenges, particularly that of youth unemployment.

