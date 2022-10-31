Energy

Global oil demand to increase from 97mbpd to 110mb/d – 2022 OPEC World Oil Outlook

Success Nwogu

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has said that globally, oil demand is projected to increase from almost 97 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2021 to around 110 mb/d in 2045.

The publication further projected that the world economy is expected to more than double in size, and the global population rise by 1.6 billion between now and 2045, adding that global primary energy demand is forecast to continue growing in the medium and long-term, increasing by a significant 23% in the period to 2045.

According to it, the world needs to annually add on average 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, from now to 2045.

These were contained in the 2022 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) that was launched on Monday at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

WOO was first published in 2007. The current edition offers a detailed review and assessment of the medium- and long-term prospects for the global oil and energy industries to 2045.

 

Reporter

