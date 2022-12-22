Global outsourcing market to hit $435.89bn in 2028

The Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market worth a staggering $245 billion in 2021 has been forecast to hit $387.4 billion and $435.89 billion in 2027 and 2028 respectively. Amal Hassan, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Outsource Global- Nigeria’s leading business process outsourcing giant, servicing countries in Africa, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Japan, made this known to New Telegraph correspondent in Lagos. According to her, the changed post-COVID-19 business landscape was projected to be a driven innovation that would account for a BPO growing at a CAGR of 6.5 per cent over the analysis period 2020-2027.

She said that global business process outsourcing provided employment for 2.2 million people in India, adding the the India economy was generating an aggregate revenue of $69.4 billion annually and growing at the rate of 15 per cent annually. Amal, who is also a partner in Bluetag Group, the holding company for Parkway Projects, HealthStation, Bluetag Technologies, Bluetag Synergy and Outsourcing Global, stated that the market was expected to grow due to business on increasing agility, to survive the ever changing business environment and increasing efficiency while decreasing operating cost to focus on core competencies.

Speaking further, the Nigerian tech guru noted that customer services was projected to record a 7.4 per cent CAGR and reach $147.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. “Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the human resources segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3 per cent CAGR for the next seven-year period.

“The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90.1 billion, while China is forecast to grow at seven per cent CAGR,” she said. The CEO, Outsource Global, pointed out that BPO market in the U.S. was estimated at $90.1 billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of $27.9 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of seven per cent over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

To her, among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Amal added that within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3 per cent CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach $35.9 billion by the year 2027. The business entrepreneur explained that in the global finance & accounting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6 per cent CAGR estimated for this segment. “These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of $38.4 billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of $59.7 billion by the close of the analysis period. She, however, stated that China would remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

