‘Global rate hikes hinder FG’s ability to raise Eurobonds’

Citing rising global interest rates, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that the Federal Government will find it difficult to raise commercial debt, such as Eurobonds, to fund its budget. The analysts stated this while reacting to the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) latest quarterly release on public debt, which shows that the Federal Government’s total external debt obligations reduced by about $403million to $39.7billion in Q3’22 compared with the preceding quarter.

The analysts said: “The decrease in external debt can be linked to the FGN’s inability to tap the Eurobond market last year, due to tight financial market conditions, after it raised $1.25 billion in seven-year Eurobonds Mar ’22.” However, the analysts also attributed the reduction in the external debt in the review period to a $548 million q/q decrease in debt obligations to the World Bank Group, “which was partially offset by a $149 million increase in debt owed to other multilateral lenders, mainly the Islamic Development Bank.”

Specifically, the analysts stated: “Debt owed to multilateral and bilateral lenders fell to 58.9 per cent during the quarter, down from 59.6 per cent in Q2’22, due to a -4 per cent q/q decrease in debt obligations to the World Bank Group. “According to the 2023 budget, the FG intends to borrow c. N1.8 trillion ($3.8bn) from external sources to fund part of its budget deficit. “Given the global highinterest rate environment, the FG will find it difficult to raise commercial debt such as Eurobonds to fund its budget. Its preferred source of external borrowings, are loans from concessional sources such as the World Bank due to their lower interest cost relative to commercial debt.”

