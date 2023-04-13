‘Global rate hikes threaten Nigeria’s borrowing target’

Citing what they described as the “elevated interest rate environment and the tight financial market conditions globally,” analysts at FBNQuest have said the Federal Government may face challenges achieving its objective of securing about N1.76 trillion ($3.8 bn) in new foreign loans to fund part of its N10.8 trillion 2023 budget deficit.

Commenting on the latest data on Nigeria’s public debt stock recently published by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the analysts, in a note released yesterday, particularly stated that “sourcing new loans from commercial sources, such as Eurobonds will remain challenging due to the elevated interest rate environment and the tight financial market conditions globally.” The DMO’s data showed that the country’s stock of external debt increased by $2.0 bn (+5% q/q) from the previous quarter to $41.7 billion in Q4 ‘22. Similarly, measured on a Year-on-Year basis, the external debt rose by about $3.3 billion or nine per cent. According to the FBN- Quest analysts, “a break- down of the overall debt balance shows that over 48 per cent of the loans are due to multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and African Development Bank on favourable concessional terms.

The ratio rises to 61 per cent if loans owed to bilateral lenders are included. Consequently, external debt due to commercial lenders accounted for just around 38 per cent of the total external debt balance.” They further stated: “The bulk of the increase in external debt was due to a rise in loans from the World Bank, adding that “other notable contributors to the increase in external debt q/q are China and the IMF, which accounted for 10 per cent and eight per cent respectively of the overall increase.” Noting that debt owed to commercial lenders remained unchanged q/q at $15.6 billion, the analysts said this reflected tight financial market conditions globally, which was occasioned by an aggressive monetary tightening by most central banks around the world. Further noting that the 2023 budget shows that the FG expects to fund part of its N10.8 trillion fiscal deficit via new foreign borrowings of N1.76 trillion and multi- lateral and bilateral loans of N1.77 trillion, they, however, said that the high interest rate environment and tight financial market conditions globally may make it diffi- cult for the government to source new loans from commercial sources like Euro- bonds.