Global rating: Los Angeles, Paris named as cities with most expensive five star hotels

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

A new research has revealed the cheapest and most expensive cities in the world for a five star luxury stay with prices as little as $47, this is according to a report by Eturbonews. com. The study analysed the average cost of a five star luxury stay in over 100 countries around the world, with a one night stay averaging at $236.

The world’s most expensive cities for a five-star hotel stay:

Topping the most expensive list, Los Angeles is going to cost you a staggering $675 per night on average, which costs more than double the price of the global average of $236. Paris comes out as the second most expensive, following LA at $664 and Orlando comes in third place at $663. Many will be surprised to see that luxury in Orlando costs more than Honolulu, Hawaii which comes in fourth place at $585 per night. New York City is the top US destination to make the list of cities with the most five-star hotels with over 8% of its hotels offering five star luxury.

The world’s cheapest cities for a five-star hotel stay:

At just $47 per night, a five-star stay in India’s city of Chennai tops the list coming in at 14x cheaper than Los Angeles, which comes out as the world’s most expensive city at $675 per night. In second place, Johor Bahru in Malaysia and Bangalore in India offer a luxury stay for just $57

