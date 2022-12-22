Business

Global shares up, face patchiest yearly performance since 2008

Global shares edged up on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) rocked the markets by unexpectedly deciding to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields, with the yen then scoring its biggest one-day gain against the dollar in 24 years.

The MSCI All-World index rose 0.1 per cent on the day, though it is on track for a 4.4 per cent decline in December. In 2022 the index is set to have fallen for eight out of 12 months, on a par only with 2008 for the number of monthly losses in a calendar year on record. In Europe, shares pared some of Tuesday’s declines, thanks in large part to a rally in sportswear stocks, after Nike, the world’s largest sportswear company, beat quarterly revenue estimates. US index futures rose between 0.5 per cent-0.6 per cent, suggesting some of this strength may carry through to the Wall Street open later.

On Tuesday, the BOJ widened its trading band for 10-year government bond yields from 25 basis points (bps) either side of zero to 50 bps. That triggered a leap in the yen, which had spent most of the year sliding because of Japan’s low yields, as well as selling in Japan’s stock market and a sell-off for bonds around the world. The decision by the BOJ, the last dovish bastion in the central bank world, has added to concern among investors about how the impact of rising interest rates and persistent inflation will affect the global economy. Fund managers are adopting an extremely cautious approach to the start of 2023 and, as such, trading conditions are thin and highly volatile.

“We think recessions are coming in the US and Europe but it’s very hard to gauge the amplitude of these recessions right now. This makes it very hard to evaluate earnings potential for 2023 and so it is also very hard to do the usual reasoning about valuations,” said Bastien Drut, chief thematic macro strategist at CPR, a unit of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager. “We’ve taken profits from the rally in November and our positioning in equities is rather low,” he said.

 

