Global slowdown fears heighten as cost of living crisis worsens

The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as central banks aggressively reverse ultraloose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing latest data.

In the euro zone, business activity contracted this month for the first time in well over a year while in Britain growth was at an 11-month low, purchasing managers’ surveys said on Friday. Sister surveys due later from the United States are expected to show a slowdown in the world’s largest economy, while Japan’s government is expected to sharply cut its growth forecast for domestic growth.

Meanwhile, China’s strict COVID- 19 lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have further damaged global supply chains that had not yet recovered from the pandemic. “We’ve had a massive increase in global energy and food prices and that is hitting consumers’ disposable income and forcing them to cut back,” said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“It is quite a gradual deceleration however and we’re not hurtling into a recession.” Euro zone business activity unexpectedly contracted this month due to an accelerating downturn in manufacturing and a nearstalling of service sector growth as burgeoning costs pushed consumers to cut back on expenditure, a survey showed.

S&P Global’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to 49.4 in July from 52.0 in June, well below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted a more modest dip to 51.0.

A reading below 50 indicates a contraction and July’s preliminary estimate was the lowest since February 2021.

Businesses across the euro zone continued to report mounting inflation pressures and an acceleration in wage growth, even as the overall growth outlook becomes increasingly murky, the European Central Bank said on Friday, based on a survey of 71 major firms.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...