Global Spectrum grows revenue by 31%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc (GSES) has grown its revenue by 31 per cent to N2.6 billion in the financial year ended December 31, 2019, from N1.87 billion accounted for in the previous year 2018. The growth in revenue, according to the company, occurred as the company continued to expand its operations and grow its contracts portfolio. The growth in revenue however, came as the company’s profit dipped to N112.7 million in the period under review from N595 million recorded in the preceding year 2018.

The company at the annual general meeting held in Lagos, said it achieved the growth in revenue in spite of very tough and challenging environment as it continues to focus on excellent service delivery to its clients. Bar. Osahon Idemudia, who presided as the Chairman at the AGM said that strong drive for increased businesses yielded good results that translated to revenue growth.

He said: “In addition to strengthening our current businesses, we are also exploring other business lines, one of which is the merchant escort business, an area that we see huge opportunity for growth.” The chairman explained that the drop in profit occurred mainly as a result of a loss from the sale of one of the company’s assets which has been underutilised, and not as a result of a loss in the ordinary course of operations.

