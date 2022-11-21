Business

Global stocks head for weekly loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

World stocks were heading on Friday for a one per cent loss on the week, drifting from recent two-month highs after US Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while the US bond yield curve priced for a recession.

The dollar and bond yields rose after St. Louis Fed President, James Bullard, said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5-5.25 per cent from the current level of just below 4.00 per cent to be “sufficiently restrictive” to curb inflation.

That was a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at five per cent and saw Fed fund futures sell off as markets priced in more chance that rates would now top out at 5-5.25 per cent, rather than 4.75- 5.0 per cent.

“The Fed has come back through their speeches and pushed back against the market narrative — we are not going to see a pivot,” said Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Sai said the market was currently “running on fumes” and would switch focus to the real economy’s response to rising rates, such as anecodatal signs of slowdown in the US labour market.

The MSCI world equities index edged up 0.17 per cent while US S&P futures were steady after the S&P 500 index dipped 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

European stocks gained 0.54 per cent, with banks rising nearly one per cent as the European Central Bank gears up to start the biggest withdrawal of cash from the Eurozone’s banking system in its history. Banks are expected to repay about €500 billion in Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations loans.

The ECB’s announcement is expected at 1105 GMT. Britain’s FTSE gained 0.33 per cent, a day after finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax rises and spending cuts in an effort to reassure markets that the government was serious about fighting inflation.

British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, data showed on Friday, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hit spending power.

“Though the Bank of England is likely to continue hiking rates despite a slowdown in the economy, their peak will likely be lower than in the US,” said Dean Turner, chief eurozone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

US two-year yields crept back up to 4.48 per cent, retracing a little of last week’s sharp inflationdriven drop of 33 basis points to a low of 4.29 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

World Bank mobilises $700m package for Ukraine

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine tagged Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine – or FREE Ukraine – for $489 million. A newsletter mailed to our correspondent said the package approved by the Board consisted of a supplemental loan for $350 million and […]
Business

Sterling Bank introduces free banking services for NGOs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the world marks International Day of Charity, Sterling Bank Plc, at the weekend, unveiled Africa’s first free banking services for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) christened Sterling CARES, initiated to empower non-profit organisations across the country.   Unveiled in partnership with Sterling One Foundation and the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO), the bank disclosed that the […]
Business

Dollar wavering as global inflation surges; kiwi jumps

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar made a wobbly start to the week on Monday with the kiwi and sterling edging higher after a red-hot inflation readout in New Zealand and hawkish remarks from Britain’s central bank chief that put rate rises in investors’ sights. The dollar index has now slipped about 0.6% from last week’s 2021 highs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica