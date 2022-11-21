Global stocks head for weekly loss

World stocks were heading on Friday for a one per cent loss on the week, drifting from recent two-month highs after US Federal Reserve officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while the US bond yield curve priced for a recession.

The dollar and bond yields rose after St. Louis Fed President, James Bullard, said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5-5.25 per cent from the current level of just below 4.00 per cent to be “sufficiently restrictive” to curb inflation.

That was a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at five per cent and saw Fed fund futures sell off as markets priced in more chance that rates would now top out at 5-5.25 per cent, rather than 4.75- 5.0 per cent.

“The Fed has come back through their speeches and pushed back against the market narrative — we are not going to see a pivot,” said Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management. Sai said the market was currently “running on fumes” and would switch focus to the real economy’s response to rising rates, such as anecodatal signs of slowdown in the US labour market.

The MSCI world equities index edged up 0.17 per cent while US S&P futures were steady after the S&P 500 index dipped 0.3 per cent on Thursday.

European stocks gained 0.54 per cent, with banks rising nearly one per cent as the European Central Bank gears up to start the biggest withdrawal of cash from the Eurozone’s banking system in its history. Banks are expected to repay about €500 billion in Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations loans.

The ECB’s announcement is expected at 1105 GMT. Britain’s FTSE gained 0.33 per cent, a day after finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax rises and spending cuts in an effort to reassure markets that the government was serious about fighting inflation.

British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, data showed on Friday, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hit spending power.

“Though the Bank of England is likely to continue hiking rates despite a slowdown in the economy, their peak will likely be lower than in the US,” said Dean Turner, chief eurozone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

US two-year yields crept back up to 4.48 per cent, retracing a little of last week’s sharp inflationdriven drop of 33 basis points to a low of 4.29 per cent.

