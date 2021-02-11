Global stocks rise for straight ninth day

Global shares rose for a ninth day running on Thursday, just off record highs, as investors digested recent gains, while bulls were sustained by the promise of more free money after a benign U.S. inflation report and a dovish Federal Reserve outlook.

European stocks were higher, with the STOXX 600 gaining 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE 100 up 0.1 per cent. That followed a subdued Asian session as markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for holidays. According to Reuters, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 per cent, having already climbed for four sessions to gain more than 10 per cent so far this year. Investors were also reflecting on the first phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, where Biden said a free and open Indo- Pacific was a priority and Xi warning confrontation would be a “disaster” for both nations.

With Chinese markets closed, there was little reaction to news the Biden administration will look at adding “new targeted restrictions” on certain sensitive technology exports to China and would maintain tariffs for now. Futures for the S&P 500 were 0.3 per cent higher, having hit historic highs on Wednesday. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was 0.1 per cent higher. That was not far from peaks reached the day before and just sustaining a nine-day streak of gains, a first since October 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...