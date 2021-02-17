Business

Global stocks set for longest winning streak in 17yrs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Global stocks are in the midst of the longest run of gains in 17 years as optimism over the economic recovery sweeps across markets. According to Bloomberg, the MSCI benchmark for emerging and developed market stocks has risen for 12 straight sessions, while U.S. equities were higher for a third day. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Stock Average extended its advance past the 30,000 level. European markets steadied after a rally on Monday.

The reflation trade is powering assets tied to economic growth and price pressure, including commodities and cyclical stocks. At the same time, investors are riding a wave of speculative euphoria from penny stocks to Bitcoin amid abundant policy support. “Continued monetary stimulus and bursts of fiscal support maintain a strong foundation for risk assets,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent in New York, adding to a record. It has added 5 per cent so far in 2021. Small caps in the Russell 2000 continued to climb, also gaining 0.3 per cent. The index has surged almost 17 per cent this year. The mood was more subdued in Europe, where major indexes were little changed. Emerging market gauges were also flat. Brent oil is holding near a 13-month high after freezing temperatures crippled the Texas power system and disrupted crude production. Nearly five million people across the U.S were plunged into darkness as homes and businesses lost power. Natural gas futures for March delivery surged as much as seven per cent.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MTN Nigeria introduces Visitor SIM

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, MTN, introduced a new Visitor SIM specially designed for guests travelling into the country. The Visitor SIM, the company said, comes pre-loaded with an appealing package that includes local and international calls and data bundles. “This package will enable people visiting from other countries to stay connected with their […]
Business

CoinMarket Cap rates Zugacoin capital base at $47bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zugacoin capital base has been estimated to be valued at $47 billion by CoinMarket Cap. With this enormous rise, Bitcoin no longer occupies the space of the most powerful and leading cryptocurrencies in the world. Zugacoin traded above $48,000 while Bitcoin traded on the highest ever price of above $28,000. The currency, which is […]
Business

Domestic investors outperform foreign counterparts by 40%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

In May 2020, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 40 per cent. According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), as at May 31, 2020, total transactions at the nation’s bourse decreased by 7.40 per cent from N128.67billion (about $332.22 million) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica