Business

Global stocks staunch sell-off as global economy fears linger

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Global shares staunched a sell-off on Tuesday, but U.S. Treasury and German bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows as a reminder that investors remained worried the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the economic recovery. After their worst selloff this year on Monday, Europe’s STOXX 600 added 0.2 per cent, down from highs earlier in the session due to positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners.

In the United States, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index were up 0.4 per cent. According to Reuters News, the positive moves followed more selling in Asia, with MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan falling 0.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a six-month low, down nearly one per cent. China deleveraging risks hurt property stocks and the broader market for a second day, causing a plunge in shares of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.8 per cent while China’s blue chip CSI300 Index was 0.1 per cent lower.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of global shares was 0.2 per cent lower, extending its longest losing streak in nearly 18 months. “The reality is that this price action has become somewhat self-fulfilling as the myopic investor sentiment and positioning are forced to re-assess,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “I fear the equity selling isn’t over yet, and if I am right, Europe will be the worst place to be, given the index is value dominated – and thus very cyclical.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19: CBN’s healthcare scheme as boost to FG’s response

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

  With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent release of guidelines on its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS), the Federal Government can now claim that Nigeria is among nations that are taking steps to develop a vaccine and drugs against the COVID-19, writes Tony Chukwunyem     I n early April, […]
Business

In conversation with one of the most talked-about content creators and shisha entrepreneurs – Dennis Schwager

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 27-year-old discusses about his journey in the hookah niche and how he stands different from others. There are people who attain massive success but believe in staying very low-key about their success, meaning they take each day as it comes and still believes in working harder with double the efforts, not just to […]
Business

CBN’s forex sales hit $17.02bn in eight months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $17.02billion to authorised dealers between January and August this year, findings by New Telegraph show. A breakdown of the forex data obtained from the apex bank shows that it supplied a total of $13.98 billion to authorised in the first half of the year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica