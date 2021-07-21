Global stocks staunch sell-off as global economy fears linger

Global shares staunched a sell-off on Tuesday, but U.S. Treasury and German bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows as a reminder that investors remained worried the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the economic recovery. After their worst selloff this year on Monday, Europe’s STOXX 600 added 0.2 per cent, down from highs earlier in the session due to positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners.

In the United States, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 index were up 0.4 per cent. According to Reuters News, the positive moves followed more selling in Asia, with MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan falling 0.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 hitting a six-month low, down nearly one per cent. China deleveraging risks hurt property stocks and the broader market for a second day, causing a plunge in shares of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group. The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.8 per cent while China’s blue chip CSI300 Index was 0.1 per cent lower.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of global shares was 0.2 per cent lower, extending its longest losing streak in nearly 18 months. “The reality is that this price action has become somewhat self-fulfilling as the myopic investor sentiment and positioning are forced to re-assess,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “I fear the equity selling isn’t over yet, and if I am right, Europe will be the worst place to be, given the index is value dominated – and thus very cyclical.”

Like this: Like Loading...