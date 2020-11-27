Global Terrorism Index: Nigeria remains 3rd most terrorised nation

A report by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has ranked Nigeria, for the sixth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, across the globe. The report, which was released on Wednesday, said despite the rise in the number of casualties from Boko Haram attacks in the north-east, Nigeria is the second country to record a fall in violent deaths after Afghanistan in 2019.

The annual Global Terrorism Index, now in its eighth year, is developed by leading think tank, the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) and provides the most comprehensive resource on global terrorism trends.

The GTI uses a number of factors to calculate its score, including the number of incidences, fatalities, injuries, and property damage. According to the report, the 10 countries with the highest impact from terrorism are: Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, India, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Philippines. However, the report showed that terror-related incidents fell by 27 per cent in the same period and this was attributed to a significant reduction in violence attributed to killer herdsmen.

GTI said 2,043 people died from “terrorism-related acts” in Nigeria in 2018, but only 1,245 deaths were recorded in 2019. In the overall, deaths from terrorism world over fell by 15.5 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

“Despite an overall decline in terrorism, Boko Haram, Nigeria’s deadliest terrorist group recorded an increase in terrorist activity mainly targeted at civilians. Terror-related deaths and incidents attributed to Boko Haram in Nigeria increased by 25 and 30 per cent respectively from the prior year.” In 2019, Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings, causing 68 fatalities. Suicide bombings accounted for six per cent of all terror-related incidents by Boko Haram in 2019, marking an 89 per cent decline from their peak in 2017,” the report read. The report also said Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings, killing 68 people.

“In 2019, Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings, causing 68 fatalities. Suicide bombings accounted for six per cent of all terror-related incidents by Boko Haram in 2019, marking an 89 per cent decline from their peak in 2017,” it said. “Boko Haram was responsible for Nigeria’s deadliest terrorist attack in 2019 when assailants attacked a funeral in Badu, Borno State. “At least, 70 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in the attack and ensuing clash.

The two main factions of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and the followers of Abubakar Shekau, are both engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Nigerian government.

