Global terrorism: ISIS expanding in Nigeria, 6 others – UN

The United Nations yesterday raised the alarm over the expansionist agenda of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (aka ISIS); insisting that it had become a worrying issue for the African Continent. Specifically, he listed Nigeria alongside Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Niger as countries where the ISIS activities were already intensifying in the Central and West Africa regions. New Telegraph gathered that the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL or ISIS), a terrorist group, is expanding its affiliates and network beyond Syria and Iraq to Africa, according to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Speaking on the development, Secretary-General of the UN office of counterterrorism, Vladimir Voronkov; told the Security Council on February 9, that the African continent had become the epicentre of ISIS terrorist group; officially known as Da’esh Voronkov expressed worry that the terrorist activities were gaining ground in Central and West Africa at an “unsettling” scale and pace. He said: “Attacks are increasingly reported in the border area between Mozambique and Tanzania”, noted Vonronkov. He added that a targeted attack reportedly resulted in the death of the ISIS/Da’esh leader, Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal- Rahman al-Salbi. According to the UN office of counter-terrorism; the terrorist group ISIS/ Da’esh; has been known for its ability to re-group and even intensify its activities in the African region.

“We have learned over the past two decades that counter-terrorism is a long-term game and that there are no quick fixes,” Voronkov said. Likewise was the recommendation for both military counter-terrorism operations and more comprehensive measures; with a focus on prevention. He urged states to use all tools at their disposal. “As we begin a new decade of counter-terrorism, it is time to ask ourselves difficult questions and search for honest answers.” Voronkov said.

