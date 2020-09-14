News

Global terrorism rating enough ground to sack Service Chiefs – Consolidation Group

Our Correspondent

 

Worried by the recent rating of Nigeria as the third most terrorised nation in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), the Consolidation Group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Service Chiefs of their appointments.

The Group, which claims to be one of the tendencies in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), feared that the rating may impact negatively on investment opportunities, among others.

In the said report tagged, “Global Terrorism Index 2019’, only Afghanistan and Iraq ranked above Nigeria, in the respective order.

The report claimed that Nigeria may be the most terrorised country in Africa, with massive economic and financial loss.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Dr Usman Mohammed, the group regretted that the ranking came in the face of the huge investments made in the security sector.

While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to securing Nigeria and its citizenry, the group said such investments must show tangible manifestations.

The statement reads: “We, the entire members of APC Consolidation Group (APCG) received with rude shock and total disappointment the 2019 Global Terrorism Report which ranks Nigeria as the 3rd most terrorized country in the world.

“Consequently, we are calling on the president to sack the current security chiefs heading the Nigeria Armed forces.

“We in APC Consolidation Group insist that Mr President means well for Nigerians in every area.

“We wonder how we got here despite the government’s huge investment in security, particularly the Armed Forces.

“We have nothing personal against the service chiefs. As a matter of fact, they have done their best, but our concern is borne out of sincere love for Nigeria, our President and our great party.

“We are, therefore, calling on Mr President to listen to Nigerians and sack the Service Chiefs immediately.”

