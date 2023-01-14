Global tourism: Morocco, France, Spain, Mexico, U.S. others named 25 most visited countries

North African Country, Morocco has been listed among the 25 most visited countries in the world in 2021, alongside France, Spain, Mexico and the United States of America, according to a recent report by Yahoo.com. International travel was suspended globally as authorities and government raced to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to the start of 2022, international travel was mostly limited to only critical travel, having a devastating impact on not just leisure travel but business travel as well.

Even in 2021, when there were moments, especially in summer, of the burden on healthcare increasing, international tourism was still largely restricted, or allowed with several caveats including negative tests, proof of vaccinations and registration on various apps. Tourism has accounted for around 10% of the global GDP, employing more than 320 million across the world.

In 2019, more than 1.5 billion people took foreign trips which then saw a decline of 72% after the pandemic. In 2022, thanks to the invention of the COVID-19 vaccine, most of the world was able to resume to a somewhat normal life, as infection and serious illness deaths decreased. The summer of 2022 can be considered the first time since 2019 that travel resumed, and it did so with the release of pent-up demand of the last two years.

The economy of many countries is boosted by tourism and is an important sector, but for some, the dependence on tourism is much higher. For example, the United States, which is one of the most visited countries in the world, has a heavily diversified economy and tourism only makes up 3.3% of the nation’s total exports. Now that tourism is recovering, major airlines aren’t the only one reaping the rewards. Many of the biggest hotels in the world are now filled to capacity with travellers such as Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International, Inc., with each of these hotel chains earning billions in revenue and renting out hundreds of thousands of rooms across thousands of properties.

To determine the most visited countries in the world, we took a look at the number of people visiting each nation along with the receipts from inbound tourism, with data courtesy of The World Tourism Organisation, an agency of the United Nations. We assigned 70% weightage to the former criterion and 30% to the latter. Unsurprisingly, Europe dominates the list. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the countries benefiting the most from tourism revival, starting with number 25:

Belgium

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.2 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 0.4 The European nation is well-known for its chocolates and diamonds, while perhaps the best place to visit in Belgium is Bruges, whose city centre is a prominent World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), a place where you will be transported to the past.

Belarus

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.4 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 3.8 Belarus’s involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine has earned it significant condemnation from many countries and will most likely result in tourism in the country suffering.

Ukraine

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in bil-lions): 1 Unfortunately, Ukraine, which has so much to offer, will definitely drop off this list next year thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war which has absolutely devastated the country.

Morocco

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 3.8 Morocco is home to a strong tourism industry and it is one of the most visited places in Africa.

Albania

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 2.3 Albania is home to archeological and cultural heritage, attracting millions of people every year.

Saudi Arabia

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 3.5 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 15.3 A lot of visitors to Saudi Arabia visit the country to perform Hajj or Umrah, which are holy activities performed by Muslims.

Dominican Republic Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 4.4 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 5.7 Dominican Republic is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean. Switzerland

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 4.3 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 11 The only reason perhaps that Switzerland isn’t ranked as high in the list of the most visited countries in the world is because it is incredibly expensive, but the amazing views of lakes, valleys and mountains, not to mention amazing ski resorts, make it a must-visit country.

Bulgaria

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 6.3 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 2.5 Tourism is a major contributor to Bulgaria’s economy and in 2017 nearly 12 million people visited the country.

Netherlands

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5.3 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.4 There are so much more to the country, from the canals and beauty of Amsterdam to the mostly car-free village of Giethoorn to the historic neighborhood of Zaanse Schans.

Hungary

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 5.3 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.4 Budapest is one of the most popular cities in the world among tourists.

Poland

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 9.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.1 Poland is home to a bustling capital Warsaw and historic architecture of Gdansk and Krakow.

United Kingdom

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 6.2 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 33.1 London is easily one of the most visited cities in the world, but other areas including Manchester in England and Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands are also extremely popular among tourists.

Portugal

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 9.6 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 11.9 Balmy temperatures are one of the main attractions of Portugal, while beaches and historic architecture add to the fun of visiting the nation.

Croatia

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 10.6 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 10.8 Tourism is one of the biggest industries in Croatia, with Dubrovnik considered to be one of its most popular destinations.

Austria

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 12.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 9.9 Austria’s capital Vienna is among the most visited cities in the world but subjectively, the best place in Austria has to be Hallstatt, an absolutely stunning town.

Germany

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 11.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 22.2 While the numbers for visitors to Germany have declined because of the pandemic, it has always been a major player in tourism, with tourists mainly visiting the country to learn and observe the German culture, countryside and rural areas, multitude of outdoor activities available and of course, some of the main cities including Munich and Berlin.

United Arab Emirates

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 11.5 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 34.4 Most people who visit the United Arab Emirates go to the city of Dubai, which is home to glitz and glamour, and is an excellent place to visit if your fantasies, and your wealth, are unlimited.

Greece

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 14.7 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 12.4 Athens, the capital of Greece, is home to the Acropolis, an ancient citadel dating to fifth century BC. Greece is also home to excellent weather and is home to several major islands such as Santorini and Mykonos, which attract millions of visitors each year.

Italy

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 26.9 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 25.2 Italy is one of several European countries among the most visited countries in the world. Some of the major cities in Italy which attract tourists include Florence and Rome, while Venice, which is built on a group of 118 islands, is well-known for its canals and gondola rides.

Turkey

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 29.9 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 26.6 Turkey’s economy has been in shambles over the past couple of years, with its currency depreciating significantly while inflation has raged unchecked. Tourism in the country is centered in Istanbul, which is home to several historical sites and feats of architecture, while seaside resorts in some cities have also proven to be an attractive proposition to tourists.

United States of America

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 22.1 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 70.2 From some of the most amazing national parks in the world, to Times Square in New York, to casinos and shows in Las Vegas, to beaches in San Francisco and so much more, the U.S. has something for everyone.

Mexico

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 31.9 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 19.8 Mexico is one of the most visited countries in the world. The Castle of Chichen Itza, located in Yucatan State, has been considered among the Seven New Wonders of the World.

Spain

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 31.2 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 34.5 Tourism accounts for more than 10% of Spain’s GDP, with the vast majority of its visitors coming from the United Kingdom, Germany and France. The Sagrada Familia is one of the country’s most famous attractions, located in Barcelona, while Alhambra in Granada attracts tons of visitors as well. The Mediterranean climate in Spain is another reason why so many Europeans flock to the country in a bid to escape cold, gray weather.

France

Total arrivals in the country in 2021 (in millions): 48.4 Total tourism receipts in 2021 (in billions): 40.8 Topping the list of the 25 most visited countries in the world is France, which is the only country with well over 40 million visitors. Paris is one of the most visited cities in the country, offering many fascinating attractions including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Notre Dame Cathedral and of course, the Louvre Museum, among others. However, the South of France is a fascinating place to visit too, including beautiful weather, coastal roads, lavender fields, traditional landscapes, beautiful villages and stunning vineyards.

