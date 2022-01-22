Travel & Tourism

Global tourism recorded 4% growth in 2021 – UNWTO

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has disclosed that global tourism recorded a 4% upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were still 72% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to preliminary estimates by it. This follows on from 2020, the worst year on record for tourism, when international arrivals decreased by 73%. The first 2022 issue of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer indicates that rising rates of vaccination, combined with easing of travel restrictions due to increased cross-border coordination and protocols, have all helped release pent up demand.

International tourism rebounded moderately during the second half of 2021, with international arrivals down 62% in both the third and fourth quarters compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to limited data, international arrivals in December were 65% below 2019 levels. The full impact of the Omicron variant and surge in COVID-19 cases is yet to be seen.

It further reported that the pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across world regions due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and traveller confidence. Europe and the Americas recorded the strongest results in 2021 compared to 2020 (+19% and +17% respectively), but still both 63% below pre-pandemic levels. By sub region, the Caribbean saw the best performance (+63% above 2020, though 37% below 2019), with some destinations coming close to, or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Southern Mediterranean Europe (+57%) and Central America (+54%) also enjoyed a significant rebound but remain 54% and 56% down on 2019 levels respectively. North America (+17%) and Central Eastern Europe (+18%) also climbed above 2020 levels. Meanwhile, Africa saw a 12% increase in arrivals in 2021 compared to 2020, though this is still 74% below 2019.

In the Middle East arrivals declined 24% compared to 2020 and 79% over 2019. In Asia and the Pacific arrivals were still 65% below 2020 levels and 94% when compared to pre-pandemic values as many destinations remained closed to non-essential travel. The economic contribution of tourism in 2021 (measured in tourism direct gross domestic product) is estimated at $1.9 trillion, above the $1.6 trillion in 2020, but still well below the pre-pandemic value of $3.5 trillion. Export revenues from international tourism could exceed $700 billion in 2021, a small improvement over 2020 due to higher spending per trip, but less than half the $1.7 trillion recorded in 2019.

Average receipts per arrival are estimated to reach $1,500 in 2021, up from $1,300 in 2020. This is due to large pent-up savings and longer lengths of stay, as well as higher transport and accommodation prices. France and Belgium reported comparatively smaller declines in tourism expenditure with -37% and -28%, respectively over 2019. Saudi Arabia (-27%) and Qatar (-2%) also posted somewhat better results in 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Amachree laments impact of insurgency, kidnap, banditry on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the spate of insurgence, banditry and kidnapping continues unabated in Nigeria, the Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has decried its negative impact on Nigerian tourism development and promotion, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, to step up actions in checking the situation as operators in the sector are being forced to shut down […]
Travel & Tourism

Alabi urges state govts to partner on grading, classification of hotels

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

State governments have been enjoined to have a coordinated approach and partnership with international body and others in the registration, classification and grading of hotels and related tourism outfits in the country as that is the only way for the exercise to be internationally accepted as no one state has the capacity to engage in […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO partners Google to host first Tourism Acceleration programme in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Google has joined in the effort to revival tourism business in Africa following the impact of COVID-19 which has seen the continent loss over $350 revenue from tourism sector. To this, it has partnered the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to launch the first ever Tourism Acceleration Programme in Sub Sahara Africa, a digitisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica