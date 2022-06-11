Global tourism records 117 million arrivals in Q1 2022

Global tourism has continued on its recovery trajectory, gathering momentum as first quarter of the year saw a 182% year-onyear increase, with destinations across the world recording 117 million international arrivals compared to 41 million in 2021. This is according to the latest report from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, which shows that all regions of the world recorded growth. Of the extra 76 million international arrivals for the first three months, about 47 million were recorded in March, showing that the recovery is gathering pace. The report shows that Europe led the growth, welcoming almost four times as many international arrivals (+280%) as in Q1 of 2021, with results driven by strong intra-regional demand. In the Americas arrivals more than doubled (+117%) in the same three months. However, arrivals in Europe and the Americas were still 43% and 46% below 2019 levels respectively.

The Middle East (+132%) and Africa (+96%) also saw strong growth in Q1 2022 compared to 2021, but arrivals remained 59% and 61% below 2019 levels respectively. Asia and the Pacific recorded a 64% increase over 2021 but again, levels were 93% below 2019 numbers as several destinations remained closed to non-essential travel. By subregion, the Caribbean and Southern Mediterranean Europe continue to show the fastest rates of recovery. In both, arrivals recovered to nearly 75% of 2019 levels, with some destinations reaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Although international tourism remains 61% below 2019 levels, the gradual recovery is expected to continue throughout 2022, as more destinations ease or lift travel restrictions and pent-up demand is unleashed. As of June 2, 45 destinations (of which 31 are in Europe) had no COVID-19 related restrictions in place.

In Asia, an increasing number of destinations have started to ease those restrictions. The also shows that $1 billion were lost in export revenues from international tourism in 2021, adding to the $1 billion lost in the first year of the pandemic.

Total export revenues from tourism (including passenger transport receipts) reached an estimated US$ 713 billion in 2021, a 4% increase in real terms from 2020 but still 61% below 2019 levels. International tourism receipts reached $602 billion, also 4% higher in real terms than in 2020. Europe and the Middle East recorded the best results, with earnings climbing to about 50% of pre-pandemic levels in both regions. However, the amount being spent per trip is on the rise – from an average $1,000 in 2019 to $1,400 in 2021.

