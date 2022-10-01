Travel & Tourism

Global tourism records 474 million tourists in 7 months

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Global tourism records 474 million tourists in 7 months

International tourism has continued its growth trajectory as its recorded 474 million international tourists in the first seven months of the year. A strong recovery that is equated to 57% of pre-pandemic levels as Europe and Middle East regions led the growth track for the period. This development is according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer report, which stated that international tourist arrivals almost tripled in January to July 2022 (+172%) compared to the same period of 2021. This means the sector recovered almost 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

The steady recovery reflects strong pent-up demand for international travel as well as the easing or lifting of travel restrictions to date (86 countries had no COVID-19 related restrictions as of 19 September 2022). UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, though delighted by the record, however, said there are still challenges to overcome: “Tourism continues to recover steadily, yet several challenges remain, from geopolitical to economic. The sector is bringing back hope and opportunity for people everywhere. Now is also the time to rethink tourism, where it is going and how it impacts people and planet.”

An estimated 474 million tourists travelled internationally over the period, compared to the 175 million in the same months of 2021. An estimated 207 million international arrivals were recorded in June and July 2022 combined, over twice the numbers seen in the same two months last year. These months represent 44% of the total arrivals recorded in the first seven months of 2022. Europe welcomed 309 million of these arrivals, accounting for 65% of the total. Europe and the Middle East showed the fastest recovery in January-July 2022, with arrivals reaching 74% and 76% of 2019 levels respectively. Europe welcomed almost three times as many international arrivals as in the first seven months of 2021 (+190%), with results boosted by strong intra-regional demand and travel from the United States.

The region saw particularly robust performance in June (-21% over 2019) and July (-16%), reflecting a busy summer period. Arrivals climbed to about 85% of 2019 levels in July. The lifting of travel restrictions in a large number of destinations also fuelled these results (44 countries in Europe had no COVID-19 related restrictions as of 19 September 2022). The Middle East saw international arrivals grow almost four times year-onyear in January-July 2022 (+287%). Arrivals exceeded pre-pandemic levels in July (+3%), boosted by the extraordinary results posted by Saudi Arabia (+121%) following the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Americas (+103%) and Africa (+171%) also recorded strong growth in January-July 2022 compared to 2021, reaching 65% and 60% of 2019 levels respectively. Asia and the Pacific (+165%) saw arrivals more than double in the first seven months of 2022, though they remained 86% below 2019 levels, as some borders remained closed to non-essential travel. While several sub-regions reached 70% to 85% of their pre-pandemic arrivals in January-July 2022. Southern Mediterranean Europe (-15% over 2019), the Caribbean (-18%) and Central America (-20%) showed the fastest recovery towards 2019 levels. Western Europe (-26%) and Northern Europe (-27%) also posted strong results. In July arrivals came close to pre-pandemic levels in the Caribbean (-5%), Southern and Mediterranean Europe (-6%) and Central America (-8%).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Bernard named as chairman of 2022 LAAC conference

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), has named the former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and Chief Executive Officer of Finchglow Travels and Tours Limited, Bankole Bernard, as the chairman of its 26th annual conference scheduled for July 28 in Lagos. This is just as other Chief Executive […]
Travel & Tourism

Destination Ondo shows our commitment to recreating Africa, says Akinboboye

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Background Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who is the president of La Campagne Tropicana Lagoon, Beach and Forest Resort, and consultant to Ondo State government on Tourism and currently spare heading the development of Destination Ondo Hills Resort in Ondo State, spoke about the inspiration for the project and his vision for transforming Africa. Inspiration for the […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR, University of Abuja, China Cultural Centre partner on tourism legislations

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Tourism legislation for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism is to be placed on the front burner as the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR) in conjunction with the University of Abuja Institute for Legislative Studies and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria is set to hold a one-day seminar on ‘Hospitality and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica